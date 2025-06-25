Drunk man climbs transformer pole, electrocuted in Ekkattuthangal

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was electrocuted after climbing onto a high-voltage transformer in Ekkattuthangal in the early hours of Tuesday. Police suspect it to be a suicide. The deceased was identified as Sathish of MGR Nagar.

Police said that the incident happened around 5.30 am on Achuthan Street. Investigations revealed that Sathish was inebriated when he climbed onto the transformer and came into contact with the high-tension wire.

Passersby alerted the authorities, after which police and fire and rescue service personnel reached the scene. After rescuing the body from the transformer, police moved the body to a hospital for post-mortem.

Further probe revealed that Sathish was under severe personal and emotional distress.

He was employed at a rubber moulding factory in the Kovur area and was the sole breadwinner of his family. His mother is reportedly mentally unwell, and his father abandoned the family a decade ago.

Additionally, his sister had returned home after marital discord, which had disturbed Sathish and allegedly pushed him to take the extreme step.