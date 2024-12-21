Drunk Chennai cop jumps from brother’s house after causing ruckus, impaled to death

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old police officer died after falling from the back door of his brother’s house while drunk in Chennai, according to Thanthi TV.

Selvakumar, a constable attached to Sembiam police station, had gone to his brother’s house in KK Nagar in a drunken state where he created a ruckus. His brother’s wife Dhanalakshmi is a judge at Chengalpattu Mahila Court.

The constable reportedly locked his brother Perumal in a room. Even after the police came to the spot and rescued his brother, he continued to create disturbance by breaking some items in another room.

Selvakumar then tried to escape by jumping through the back door. However, he was impaled by a metal rod on the compound wall which struck his waist and fatally injured him.

His brother Perumal and officials from the local police station rushed him to the KK Nagar Government Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The KK Nagar police have initiated an investigation into the incident.