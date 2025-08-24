Drunk American creates ruckus at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A foreign national created a ruckus inside the city airport in an inebriated state on Saturday night. Police sources said that he had attempted to enter the airport through Gate 5 (meant for airline crew and airport staff) without showing flight tickets and other documents.

When the security personnel stopped him, he allegedly threw a fit and insisted that he would enter only through Gate 5.

He also allegedly pushed one of the security personnel to the ground, after which a team rounded him up and handed him over to the airport police station.

Police sources said that the passenger is a 43-year-old US national and had arrived in India a week ago. He had allegedly lost his tickets and had tried to enter the airport.

The police took him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a medical check-up and also informed the US embassy about the incident.