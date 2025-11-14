Drumstick, green chillies, garlic, beetroot get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Nov 14, 2025

CHENNAI: The prices of several vegetables have seen a sharp increase at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday (November 14).

According to traders, drumstick witnessed the steepest rise, jumping from Rs 90 per kg on November 11 to Rs 130 per kg on November 14, marking a Rs 40 hike within two days.

Similarly, green chillies also recorded a Rs 25 rise, selling for Rs 50 per kg today.

Snakegourd also increased by Rs 10, from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg.

The price of beans rose by Rs 10 per kg from Rs 35 on Tuesday to Rs 45 on Friday.

The price of spinach also went up by Rs 10, from Rs 15 to Rs 25 per kg.

Similarly, garlic also recorded a Rs 10 rise, selling for Rs 110 per kg today.

Prices of onion (Rs 25/kg), tomato (Rs 27/kg), and potato ( Rs 40/kg) remained unchanged.