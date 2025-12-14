Drumstick get costlier while potato get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Dec 14, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices continued to fluctuate sharply at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Sunday (December 14).

According to traders, in the first week of December, drumsticks were sold at Rs 300 per kg, which dropped to Rs 200 last week. On Friday, December 12, the price further fell by Rs 50 to Rs 150 per kg. However, today the price has increased by Rs 50 and is being sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Green chillies, which were sold at Rs 30 per kg on December 12, have increased by Rs 10 and are now priced at Rs 40 per kg. Similarly, beans, which were sold at Rs 60 per kg, have gone up by Rs 10 to Rs 70 per kg.

The price of potatoes has fallen by Rs 10 and is now being sold at Rs 30 per kg. Cauliflower, which was priced at Rs 70 per kg on December 12, has dropped by Rs 10 and is now sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Likewise, onions, which were sold at Rs 32 per kg, have decreased by Rs 2 to Rs 30 per kg. Tomatoes, earlier sold at Rs 30 per kg, have fallen by Rs 4 to Rs 26 per kg. Lemons, which were priced at Rs 40 per kg, have dropped by Rs 5 and are now sold at Rs 35 per kg.