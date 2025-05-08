Drumstick, carrot get cheaper; check out vegetable prices at Koyambedu market on May 8

CHENNAI: Prices of vegetables at the Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed significant fluctuations on May 8 (Thursday), with several key items becoming more affordable.

Price of beans, radish, and drumstick dropped by Rs 10 per kg. Beans, which were sold at Rs 90 per kg on Wednesday (May 7), are priced at Rs 80 on Thursday.

Radish fell from Rs 20 to Rs 15 per kg, and drumsticks dropped from Rs 50 to Rs 40 per kg.

However, coccinia (ivy gourd) saw a price increase of Rs 5, rising from Rs 15 on Wednesday to Rs 20 per kg on Thursday.

A marginal dip of Rs 5 was seen in the prices of Ooty carrot, beetroot, okra, and cauliflower.

Carrot was priced at Rs 30 yesterday and fell to Rs 25 today.

Beetroot decreased from Rs 35 to Rs 30 per kg. Okra dropped from Rs 30 to Rs 25, while cauliflower was sold at Rs 25 per kg today, down from Rs 30 yesterday.