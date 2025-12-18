Drumstick, beans and peas get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Dec 18, 2025

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices continued to fluctuate sharply at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Thursday (December 18).

According to traders, drumstick price fell sharply by Rs 50 per kg, slipping from Rs 200 per kg on December 14 to Rs 150 per kg today.

The price of beans has fallen by Rs 30 and is now being sold at Rs 70 per kg.

Peas, which was priced at Rs 80 per kg on December 14, has dropped by Rs 30 and is now sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Green chillies chow chow and cauliflower each decreased by Rs 10 per kg. Green chillies, previously Rs 40 per kg, is now Rs 30 per kg. Chow chow decreased from Rs 20 to Rs 10 per kg, while cauliflower has moved from Rs 60 to Rs 50 per kg.

Lemon, which were sold at Rs 25 per kg on December 14, have increased by Rs 10 and are now priced at Rs 35 per kg.

Similarly, cabbage, which were sold at Rs 15 per kg, have gone up by Rs 10 to Rs 25 per kg.

The price of mango has risen by Rs 10 and is now being sold at Rs 40 per kg.

Likewise, onions, which were sold at Rs 30 per kg, have increased by Rs 6 to Rs 36 per kg.

Tomatoes, earlier sold at Rs 30 per kg, have fallen by Rs 4 to Rs 26 per kg.

Potato, which were priced at Rs 25 per kg, have increased by Rs 5 and are now sold at Rs 30 per kg.