Drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Chennai, two arrested

CHENNAI: In a fight against drug trafficking, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 2.2 kilograms of pseudoephedrine valued at Rs 2 crore, in a targeted operation conducted in Chennai.

Two individuals, identified as Bir Muhammad and Rahman are arrested in connection with the seizure, according to Thanthi TV.

According to police sources, the suspects were found in possession of the drug and were taken into custody for further questioning.

During interrogation, it is revealed that the drugs were procured from a man named Kamar Ali, a resident of Seven Wells, St Thomas Mount.

Police have launched a search for Kamar Ali, and further investigation is underway.