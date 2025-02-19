Drugs don’t deserve a comma; college students join awareness run in Tambaram

CHENNAI: A drug awareness run was held as part of the ‘Fullstop’ PR campaign, organized by Department of Journalism, Madras Christian College.

The event was flagged off by A Myilvaganan, Superintendent of Police, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau.

The 3-kilometer run took place around the college campus along Tambaram-Velachery Main Road, with around 150 participants joining. After flagging off the event, Myilvaganan also took part in the run.

Speaking to DT Next, Myilvaganan emphasized the importance of tackling drug abuse among college students.

“There are two key aspects: The supply and the demand. To address this issue, we must first reduce demand while the police work to cut off supply”.

“Raising awareness is crucial. Many students already know the harmful effects of drugs, yet peer pressure plays a major role in drug abuse. Proper guidance from parents and faculty is necessary to control this influence,” he added.

The winners of the run received cash prizes, medals, and certificates, while all participants were given medals and refreshments.

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the event, the Selaiyur traffic police implemented traffic diversions and safety measures.

During the prize distribution, Selaiyur Police Officer Venkatesh addressed the students, advising them to wear helmets, follow traffic rules, and take initiatives to bring positive change to society.

The event was attended by the college’s vice principal and faculty members.