Drug trafficking: 200 police officials conduct raid in Chennai, 2 Sudanese nationals arrested

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on drug trafficking, Chennai police arrested two Sudanese nationals involved in selling marijuana.

Acting on a secret tip-off, over 200 police officers conducted surprise raids across residential areas in Pallavaram and Tambaram, said a Daily Thanthi report.

During the operation, conducted at more than 28 locations, the suspects were found selling marijuana and other narcotics to college students.

One of the arrested, Mohammed Aslam, was discovered to be illegally residing in India after his visa had expired.

The police also apprehended four additional marijuana dealers in the Selaiyur area.

A special task force has been established to pursue other individuals linked to this drug network.