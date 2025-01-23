Drug supplier from Andhra, and two from Pulianthope arrested with meth in Chennai

CHENNAI: In two separate drug cases, the Anti-Narcotic Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the city police arrested three persons including the absconding accused R Muthazir (30), of Andhra Pradesh. The North Beach Police on Wednesday arrested Muthazir in Chennai with five grams of meth.

Five cases have been registered against him since 2022 and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him in June last year.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the ANIU team along with Pulianthope police arrested M Deepak (27), and P Sanjay (27), on Wednesday afternoon. During the vehicle inspection, the police seized 3.5 grams of methamphetamine from them.