Frustrated car driver rams toll barrier at Chennai airport after server glitch

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Chennai airport on Monday (September 29) night after a frustrated driver rammed his car into the tollgate barrier after a long delay in parking fee collection.

According to the airport sources, the server at the airport toll plaza was down during the night, and the staff could not generate the parking fee slips. As a result, several vehicles were held up for more than ten minutes. One driver, waiting in his car, grew angry and began arguing with the toll staff.

In the heat of the moment, the driver lost his temper and attempted to drive through by smashing the toll barrier. The staff, however, blocked his vehicle and alerted the airport police. The staff explained that the barrier was damaged and initially demanded Rs 7,500 as a penalty. The driver argued that he had already been kept waiting due to the system failure and claimed staff had spoken to him rudely.

The airport police who visited the spot noted lapses on both sides and said alternative arrangements should have been made during the server downtime, and driver should not have been spoken to disrespectfully. After negotiations, the fine was reduced to Rs 3,000. The driver paid the amount, collected a receipt, and left with his car.