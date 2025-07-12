Driver held for sexually harassing girls at shelter in Vandalur

CHENNAI: The Guduvanchery All Women Police have arrested Palani (50), the car driver of a private children's home in Vandalur, who sexually harassed minor girls.

The police also arrested the owner of the home and his daughter, Aruldoss and Priya. When the District Child Welfare Committee visited the home for regular inspection, at least 18 girls, during private interactions, disclosed that they were sexually harassed by Palani.

A complaint was filed with the Guduvanchery AWPS after Aruldoss and Priya did not respond properly. A case was registered under the Pocso Act.

The trio were arrested after an inquiry, and the district administration has decided to shift the girls to a government-run shelter and provide them counselling.