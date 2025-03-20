Drinking water supply to be suspended in these three zones of Chennai between Match 21 to 26

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has scheduled to undertake maintenance works at Nemmeli 110 MLD desalination plant from March 21 to 26.

As a result, the water supply will be suspended in Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur areas.

During the maintenance period, the department urged the public to store adequate drinking water as a precaution.

In the emergency of drinking water need to get drinking water tankers 'Dial for Water' or by using the website https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in/.

The water will be supplied on alternative days in Adyar, Perungudi and in Sholinganallur zones.

On March 21, 23 and 25, the drinking water supply will be interrupted in Thiruvanmiyur, Kottivakkam, Injambakkam Neelankarai, Vettuvankeni and Uthandi.

Similarly on March 22, 24 and 26, Perungudi, Palavakkam, Karapakkam, Sholinganallur and Okkiyam-Thoraipakkam areas.

Also, the supply of drinking water to the areas without water connections and low-pressure areas through tanks and trucks to the streets will be carried out in a regular manner without any hindrance, a note from CMWSSB said.