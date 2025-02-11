Drinking water supply to be suspended in these areas of Chennai between Feb 14 & 15

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) announced on Tuesday that piped drinking water supply will be suspended in 16 areas, including Egmore, Chintadripet, Perambur, Otteri, Chepauk, Triplicane, Saidapet, and T Nagar, from 10 am on February 14 to 10 am on February 15.

As Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will be carrying out main pipeline interconnection works at Purasaiwakkam High Road, piped drinking water will be suspended for this 24-hour period.

As a result, areas in Royapuram zone (Zone 5), Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone (Zone 6), Anna Nagar zone (Zone 8), Teynampet zone (Zone 9), and Kodambakkam zone (Zone 10) will not receive piped drinking water from February 14, 10 am to February 15, 10 am, stated a press note.

CMWSSB authorities have advised the public to take precautionary measures and store sufficient drinking water in advance.

For emergency water supply needs, residents can register and request water through lorries (‘Dial for Water’) by visiting the CMWSSB website.

Areas without direct water connections and low-pressure zones will continue to receive water supply through lorries without any disruption. For complaints, the residents can contact 044-4567 4567.