Drinking water supplied by private tankers not chlorinated: Avadi corpn

CHENNAI: Officials of the public health department attached to the Avadi Corporation on Saturday conducted a drive against private water tankers supplying drinking water to the public.

The objective of the drive was to identify the presence of chlorine and ensure that the safe drinking water free from bacterial and viral loads were supplied to the public, said informed sources in the Corporation.

A press note issued by the civic body said that during the drive it was found that several private water tankers were supplying unsafe water without adding liquid chlorine. “Henceforth, chlorine tests will be conducted regularly and those transporting unsafe water will be penalised under the public health act,” the release said.

Unchlorinated water carries the risk of bacterial and viral infections like jaundice, diarrhoea, and cholera-like disorders. “Water tankers and tractor owners are requested to mix chlorine before distribution,” the release noted. “A chlorine level of 0.15 PPM will not cause any chlorine related issue in the potable water.”

Officials also urged the public to register complaints in case of doubt related to chlorination. The sudden inspection by officials created tension among the public and water supply was affected for a few hours.