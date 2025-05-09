Drink 4L water daily, avoid 12-3 pm heat, says TN Health Dept

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health (DPH) has issued a public health advisory in view of the heatwave expected in the state over the next four days.

The DPH has directed city health officers and district health officers to establish shaded areas, ventilated cooling zones, and misting stations during summer and advised public to avoid stepping out between 12 pm and 3 pm.

Municipal officials have to investigate heat-related deaths and also record the maximum temperature in the locality. A person must drink at least 4 litres per day, stated the guidelines.

It also directed the public health workers to ensure procurement and supply of adequate quantities of ORS packs, essential medicines, IV fluids, ice-packs and equipment to support management of volume depletion and electrolyte imbalance. Ensure availability of sufficient drinking water, cooling appliances and functioning. To allot beds at the hospitals for heat related issues. Cases with suspected heat stroke should be rapidly assessed using standard treatment protocols.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues heat-related warnings daily at around 4 pm with forecasts for the next four days. The district nodal officer must identify the heat vulnerable population/ hotspots based on surveillance data and send advisories as per the colour coded recommendations in NDMA guidelines.

During the events, there must be adequate air circulation and prevent overcrowding. Monitor vulnerable populations using checkpoints and volunteers. Deploy medical teams with ice boxes, ORS, and cold water. Continuously broadcast safety messages about hydration and heat protection. Provide clear event maps showing medical posts and exit routes, said a statement issued by Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of public health.

