DRI seizes Rs 32 lakh in cash from Chennai-bound train passengers

CHENNAI: In a major operation, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted three individuals carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 32 lakh on the Hyderabad-Puducherry Superfast Express at the Egmore Railway station on Thursday.

Acting on intelligence input about potential money laundering, the DRI team conducted a surprise check at Egmore station. The operation targeted Aghilan, a suspect from Hyderabad, who was under surveillance. During the inspection, the team scrutinised the baggage of three passengers identified as Ashok D Jain (51), resident of Strahans Road, Pattalam and his son Shil Ashok Jain (27) along with Sangita B Jain (57) wife of Bharat Kumar Jain, resident of Sowcarpet.

Authorities discovered bundles of cash totaling Rs 32 lakh concealed in their luggage. The DRI has detained all three individuals and confiscated the cash for further investigation. Preliminary reports suggest the money may be linked to illegal interstate transactions, though motives remain under scrutiny.

“The suspects are being questioned at the DRI office to ascertain the source and intended use of the funds,” a senior official stated. The DRI is coordinating with other agencies to trace potential networks involved in the alleged smuggling operation.