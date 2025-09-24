Drape yourself with Van Gogh’s Field of Irises

CHENNAI: Celebrating its 101 years of history, RmKV Silks has launched 15 new special silk sarees this festival season, including designs inspired by global icons like Van Gogh, Japanese art, and Indian heritage.

Over the years, RmKV has made a mark by launching unique silk sarees that are designed in-house and woven using innovative techniques, ranging from natural dyes to lighter, airier fabrics. In the last century, it has introduced over 110 special sarees.

Shankar Kumaraswamy and Manickavasagam

Adding to this are the 15 new silk sarees for this festive season. The standout ones among these are the Van Gogh-inspired Lino Checks, the Mount Fuji drape, reversible Sashiko, and nature-dyed Mocha Mousse.

According to the management, the credit for the success that it achieved in the last 101 years goes to the dedication of its weavers and employees, and the enduring support of customers and business partners.

With showrooms in Chennai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru, RmKV continues to redefine tradition through design and craftsmanship. The introduction of modern pneumatic looms has also empowered women weavers, reinforcing RmKV’s legacy of artistry, innovation, and social impact, it said.