Dr V Mohan conferred with EASD’s Diabetes Global Impact Prize 2025

CHENNAI: Dr V Mohan, chairman, Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, has been conferred the inaugural EASD Diabetes Global Impact Prize 2025 by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD).

He is the first recipient of the award, which was presented during the 61st EASD’s annual conference in Vienna.

Dr Mohan also delivered the EASD Diabetes Global Impact Prize Lecture at the conference, where he was recognised for his 40-year-long contribution to diabetes care, research, education, and policy. His work includes the ICMR–INDIAB national study on diabetes, research on monogenic diabetes, precision medicine, and nutrition.

He has published more than 1,800 research papers with over 2.43 lakh citations and an h-index of 169, the highest among medical doctors in India. His initiatives include the Chunampet Rural Diabetes Prevention Model, neonatal diabetes care, and over 25,000 free diabetes camps.

Dr Mohan received the Padma Shri in 2012 and has been honoured with several international recognitions, including awards from the American Diabetes Association.