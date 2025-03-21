Dr Agarwals restores vision with advanced surgical intervention

CHENNAI: Marking a breakthrough in advanced ophthalmic care, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital successfully performed a complex surgical intervention that combined pinhole pupilloplasty (PPP) with corneal and scleral repair to restore the vision of a senior citizen who sustained severe injuries in his right eye while playing badminton.

The emergency intervention successfully avoided the need for corneal transplantation, significantly reducing the risks of infections and graft rejection while ensuring a safer and more effective vision restoration.

The integration of Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) with multiple surgical procedures, including intraocular tissue repositioning and artificial lens implantation to address the patient’s pre-existing cataract, is a rare and complex intervention. Led by Prof Dr Amar Agarwal, Chairman of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, the surgery lasted approximately an hour. Following the procedure, the patient completely regained his vision, and the wound was healing well.

Dr Amar told the media that the 67-year-old patient Mani suffered a severe injury to his right eye, with complete corneal damage. “We opted for a full-thickness repair of the cornea and sclera — the frontal parts of the eye — repositioned the prolapsed intraocular contents, and implanted an artificial lens to treat the pre-existing cataract. All these interventions were performed in a single sitting, ensuring a comprehensive and effective solution for vision restoration.”

Dr Ashvin said, “Pinhole Pupilloplasty (PPP) has emerged as a groundbreaking alternative for many patients. It requires no additional equipment, is easy to learn, and significantly reduces surgical costs.”

Dr S Soundari said that the patient had suffered corneal and scleral tears along with a prolapse of intraocular tissues in his right eye. “Thanks to PPP, corneal transplantation was avoided. Following the surgery, he is recovering well and doing extremely well."