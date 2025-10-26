Dr Agarwals host international meet with engineers, eye care experts

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwals Institute of Optometry (DAIO), the academic and research wing of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Group, in collaboration with Loyola-ICAM College of Engineering and Technology (LICET), inaugurated the two-day ISVTEC 2025, the international conference on intelligent systems and vision technology in eye care.

The event marks India’s first-ever platform where engineers and eye care professionals come together to explore how AI, biomedical innovation, and diagnostic technology can transform eye care and reduce avoidable blindness.

The conference was inaugurated by Vishwak Avanan, director & VP – Development, Artha Systems LLC. The guest of honour was Dr Sujatha Mohan, president, TN Opthalmology Association. Dr Soundari, chairperson of Clinical Board, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Dr D Karpagam, dean of DAIO, Prof Maheswari and Prof Hamza Qureshi, DAIO, and others participated.

Dignitaries released the ISVTEC 2025 Abstract Book that had 100 scientific papers contributed by clinicians, researchers, and technologists from India and across the world. Around 400 delegates participated, with many international attendees joining online, marking ISVTEC as one of the largest optometry-engineering collaborations in Asia.