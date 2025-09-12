Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital holds human chain to promote eye donation

CHENNAI: In observance of National Eye Donation Fortnight, celebrated annually from August 25 to September 8, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospitals organised a human chain in the city to raise awareness about the importance of supporting eye donation.

Over 200 including optometric students from Dr Agarwal’s Eye Institute, doctors, hospital staff, and members of the general public, participated in the human chain, which was flagged from the Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital on TTK Road.

Dr S Soundari, Regional Head-Clinical Services, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai, said, “At our Eye Bank, the second largest in India, over 70% of those who have registered for eye donation are between the ages of 25 and 50. Last year, our Eye Bank achieved an eye collection total of 4042 – and for 2025, from January to August, we have already collected 2,255 eyes.”

To take the pledge for eye donation, visit https://www.dragarwal.com/eye-donation/ to submit your request or call helpline 94444 44844 for assistance