DPR for extending metro rail service from Chennai airport to Kilambakkam terminus submitted

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) for the extension of the metro rail service from the airport to the Kilambakkam bus terminal, integrated with an elevated road, to the Tamil Nadu government.

Earlier, the Government of Tamil Nadu (GoTN) directed CMRL to revise the DPR and integrate the construction of the metro rail and the elevated road.

Now, in the revised DPR, the metro corridor is proposed at Level 2 and the elevated road at Level 1.

The proposed extension will pass through Pallavaram, Chrompet, Tambaram, Perungalathur and Vandalur which will provide connectivity to the major transport hubs namely Kilambakkam Bus terminal, Airport and Tambaram Railway station.

The salient features of Detailed Project Report (DPR) are as follows.

* Total Length of Corridor: 15.46 km

* No. of Elevated Stations: 13 Nos

* Estimated Completion cost: Rs 9,335 Crores. (including elevated road).