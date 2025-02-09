DPH to organise 1st national deworming campaign on Feb 10 across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is organising the first round of the National Deworming Campaign 2025 on Monday.

As part of the campaign, the deworming tablet Albendazole will be distributed to infants, children, teens, pregnant women aged between 20 to 30, and non-pregnant but lactating mothers.

The Albendazole tablet helps to eliminate the risk of worm infections thereby preventing anaemia and malnutrition. The District Health Officers have been requested to make necessary arrangements including sufficient stock of drugs, preparation of camp sites, and mobility support for the smooth conduction of the campaign.

The District Health Officers will arrange special camps at the Primary Health Centres, Government Schools, Government Aided Schools, and colleges to provide deworming tablets to women and children. The special camps will be held from 9 am to 4 pm.