Doyen of angioplasty in India: Cardiologist Dr Mathew Samuel Kalarickal dies

CHENNAI: Dr Mathew Samuel Kalarickal, celebrated as the ‘Father of angioplasty in India’, and a trailblazer in cardiovascular medicine, passed away peacefully in Chennai on Thursday. He was 77.

Dr Kalarickal, a luminary in interventional cardiology, revolutionised heart care in India by introducing advanced angioplasty techniques in the 1980s.

His ground-breaking work enabled minimally invasive treatments for coronary artery disease, saving countless lives and positioning India as a leader in cardiac innovation. Over his four-decade career, he mentored hundreds of cardiologists and held leadership roles at premier institutions, including Chennai’s Apollo Hospitals.

The medical community mourns his loss, hailing him as ‘a visionary who transformed cardiac care accessibility in the country’. Colleagues recalled his humility, dedication to patients, and relentless pursuit of excellence.

Born in Kerala, Dr Kalarickal graduated from Kottayam Medical College and Stanley Medical College, Chennai, and trained in Europe and US before returning to India. His accolades include the Padma Shri and BC Roy awards.

He is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral services will be held on April 21 in Kottayam.