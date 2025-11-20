Dowry harassment: Husband arrested 2 months after doc's suicide

CHENNAI: The husband of a 29-year-old doctor was arrested two months after her suicide by the Ambattur police based on the enquiry report of Tirumangalam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO).

The deceased, Dr Sameera, was married to Dr Hassarudin in September last year. She died by suicide within a year of her marriage, leading to an RDO enquiry.

The police said that the couple hails from Arakkonam in Ranipet district and completed their MBBS in 2016. They worked together at the Government hospital in Arakkonam.

After the wedding, the couple relocated to Chennai, and Sameera began her practice at a private hospital while Hassarudin was employed as a researcher.

At the time of marriage, Sameera's family had given 30 sovereigns of gold as dowry. However, after the wedding, Hasarrudin's parents allegedly pressured Sameera for a car, extra cash and a new house, which reportedly pushed the woman to suicide.

The RDO submitted a report to the police confirming the harassment. The police arrested Hassaruddin, and he was remanded in judicial custody. His parents have obtained anticipatory bail.