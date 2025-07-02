Dowry falls short by one sovereign, harassed new bride kills self 4 days after wedding in TN

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old woman died by suicide within four days of her wedding in Ponneri near Chennai on Monday after she was allegedly harassed by her husband and his family for giving one sovereign gold less than what was promised as dowry.

According to police sources, apart from harassing the woman for the one sovereign gold, the man's family also demanded an air-conditioner from her family.

The Avadi City Police have arrested the husband and his mother on Tuesday, and are searching for his father and sister-in-law, who are on the run.

The deceased woman was identified as P Logeshwari of Muslim Nagar in Ponneri, who got married to Y Panneer (37), a private firm employee, on June 27. During their

investigation, the police found that the man's family had demanded 10 sovereigns of gold as dowry, which the woman's family agreed to.

Before the wedding ceremony that happened on Sunday, Logeshwari’s family gave gold jewellery weighing five sovereigns, and during the wedding, they gave four sovereigns more.

However, immediately after the wedding, the husband and his family members allegedly harassed Logeshwari for her family not giving that one sovereign, and asked her to make sure that it was given as promised.

On Monday, the couple was in Logeshwari’s home when the woman locked herself in the washroom. As she did not come out of there for a long time, her family grew alarmed. Her mother checked and found that she had died by suicide.

The Ponneri police moved the woman's body to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

On Tuesday, the Ponneri police arrested Panneer and his mother, Poongothai (60). Panneer's father, Ezhumalai, and his sister-in-law, Nadhiya, are absconding, the police said. They have been booked under Section 108 BNS (abetment to suicide).

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060; Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app