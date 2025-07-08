Don't use ward development fund for temple projects and statues, Chennai Corporation tells councillors

CHENNAI: The city's civic body has banned ward councillors from using development funds for statues, memorials, or temple projects, while revealing that over 60% of this year’s infrastructure budget remains unspent despite councillors’ complaints of inadequate funding.

In the 2025-26 budget, GCC increased the ward development fund to Rs 60 lakh per ward for infrastructure upgrades.

However, councillors recently protested that they were barred from constructing multi-purpose public buildings—a privilege granted to MLAs and MPs—arguing this undermined their democratic role.

Mayor R Priya subsequently permitted councillors to use the fund for multi-purpose buildings in their wards.

GCC also amended its policy to allow funding for roadside drainage, park enhancements, slum development, school infrastructure, and other civic works. Conversely, the fund cannot be used for office buildings, streetlights, or solid waste management.

Despite allocating ₹27.5 crore for 2025-26 repairs and maintenance, GCC disclosed that only ₹10.2 crore (37%) has been spent.

A staggering ₹17.3 crore lies unutilized. Kodambakkam zone spent the most (₹5 crore across 16 wards), while all 15 zones showed slow expenditure.

Councillors have repeatedly flagged insufficient funding, but GCC’s own data reveals a persistent underspending trend:

2022-23: Allocated Rs. 22.07 crore → Spent Rs. 11.75 crore (53%)

2023-24: Allocated Rs. 22.60 crore → Spent Rs.21.93 crore (97%)

2024-25: Allocated Rs. 29.02 crore → Spent Rs.26.75 crore (92%)

2025-26: Allocated Rs 27.50 crore → Spent Rs. 10.20 crore (37%) (as of latest data)