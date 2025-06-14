Don’t use brick, debris to bridge road with establishment, states Chennai Corporation guidelines

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has issued guidelines restraining individuals, building owners and shopkeepers from placing brick rubble or debris as a bridge between road and their establishments. The new guidelines, which seek to ensure free flow of stormwater, will come into force by the end of this month.

The guidelines stated that bricks, construction debris and sand mixtures have been used by individuals, commercial entities and others to form a ramp structure from the roads to their establishments.

These structures cause pollution, and prevent the natural flow of rainwater to the drains causing huge inconvenience to the general public as the excess water stagnates on the road. To avoid air pollution and ensure the continuous drain of excess rainwater, the local body has instructed all individuals, commercial entities, shopkeepers and institutions not to build a ramp with debris, rubble or other similar materials. It has also directed them to establish the structure with wood or materials that don’t cause pollution.

The guidelines will be implemented from June 30 to all the buildings within the boundaries of the Chennai Corporation. Violators would be penalised under the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2025.