Begin typing your search...
Don’t consume food inside trains, Chennai Metro Rail tells commuters
“A gentle reminder for Metro riders: No food is allowed on Metro trains. Please follow Metro etiquettes to ensure a smooth and pleasant journey for all passengers,” it said in a social media post.
CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail issued a reminder to the passengers stating that food consumption is not permitted inside the Metro trains. This was issued for the benefit of other passengers, it said.
“A gentle reminder for Metro riders: No food is allowed on Metro trains. Please follow Metro etiquettes to ensure a smooth and pleasant journey for all passengers,” it said in a social media post.
Next Story