Don Bosco school in Red Hills celebrates 19th Annual Day

CHENNAI: Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Red Hills, recently completed its 19th Annual Day celebrations.

Sethu Kumanan, chairman, Soka Ikeda College of Women; Sethu Baskara from the school, Reverend S Bharathi Bernardsha, and Reverend T Sathinathan, Sacred Heart College, Tirupattur, were the chief guests.

Rector & Correspondent Father John Santhosam, Father Lourduraj (principal), Father Jerome Selvaraj (administrator), staff, students and parents came together to make it a memorable day.