    Don Bosco school in Red Hills celebrates 19th Annual Day

    Rector & Correspondent Father John Santhosam, Father Lourduraj (principal), staff, students and parents came together to make it a memorable day

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Feb 2025 6:20 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-14 17:29:36  )
    CHENNAI: Don Bosco Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Red Hills, recently completed its 19th Annual Day celebrations.

    Sethu Kumanan, chairman, Soka Ikeda College of Women; Sethu Baskara from the school, Reverend S Bharathi Bernardsha, and Reverend T Sathinathan, Sacred Heart College, Tirupattur, were the chief guests.

    Rector & Correspondent Father John Santhosam, Father Lourduraj (principal), Father Jerome Selvaraj (administrator), staff, students and parents came together to make it a memorable day.

    DTNEXT Bureau

