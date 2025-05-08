Domestic help arrested for stealing cash from employer in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old domestic help was arrested by police for allegedly stealing Rs 45,000 from the Choolaimedu residence of a man who works in a private IT firm. The accused was employed only a month ago to assist the man, who is currently under medical care.

The woman, identified as Vasanthi, was living in a Sri Lankan refugee camp in Villupuram. She was hired to work at the home of Surendar, an engineer residing in Choolaimedu. Police said the theft came to light when Surendar discovered that the cash kept inside his safe was missing. Surendar filed a formal complaint, following which Choolaimedu police conducted an investigation and questioned Vasanthi, during which she confessed to the crime. Police recovered the stolen cash from her possession.

Vasanthi was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.