Doha-Chennai flight makes emergency landing after facing mid-air technical snag

CHENNAI: The Doha-Chennai flight had a brake system failure mid-air on Monday. The arrangements for an emergency landing were made on the city airport runway, and the pilot managed to land the aircraft safely.

The Qatar Airlines flight from Doha with 314 passengers was scheduled to land at Chennai airport on Monday morning. Before commencing the landing procedure, the pilot noticed a snag in the brake system.

The pilot immediately alerted the Air Traffic Control (ATC) 20 minutes ahead of the landing and all the arrangements were made on the runway for an emergency landing. The crew members ensured all the passengers had fastened their seat belts and the functionality of the emergency door was also checked. The flight safely landed at 2.30 am and all 314 passengers were safe.

The same flight was supposed to return to Doha at 4.20 am. Ahead of the departure, the engineering team rectified the fault and ensured the brake system was fully functional. Later, the flight departed to Doha at 4.50 am with 317 passengers after a delay of about 30 minutes.