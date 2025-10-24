Begin typing your search...

    Dogfight panic lands elderly woman in hospital

    The woman panicked when she saw four dogs fighting and attempted to hastily get away from the spot, but tripped and fell.

    24 Oct 2025
    Representative Image 

    CHENNAI: A 70-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after a fall triggered by a panic response to a pack of stray dogs fighting in the Mylapore area on Thursday morning.

    The incident occurred around 7 am on Thursday on West Mada Street, Srinagar Colony, when the woman Bala Soundarya, a resident of the same area, was out on her routine walk and witnessed four stray dogs fighting aggressively.

    According to the information given to the Kotturpuram Police by the hospital where she is under treatment, the woman panicked when she saw the dogs fighting and attempted to quickly get away from the spot, and in the haste, she tripped and fell, sustaining injuries.

    Bala was rushed to the private Hospital in Vadapalani by her son, Mahesh. Medical reports confirmed she suffered abrasions on her lower left back and a fracture to her hip bone.

    The Kotturpuram Police has initiated an inquiry based on the medical report.

