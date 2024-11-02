Doctor’s death in road accident reveals non-functional hostel on TN govt medical college campus

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old CRRI (Compulsory Rotating Residential Internship) doctor died in a recent road accident while returning from the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital, some 30 km away from his home, raising concerns about the lack of a hostel within the hospital premises.

A hostel building, which was completed about a year ago on the campus, has still not been opened, forcing doctors to stay far from their workplace.

Doctors say, after a long day at work, it’s difficult to travel to hostels that are at a distance.

Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital is among the eleven new medical colleges in the State, and they have foreign medical graduates working as CRRIs. While other medical colleges have made accommodation available for CRRIs and medical students, the one in Ariyalur is awaiting appropriate action and approval from the Public Works Department (PWD).

“The college management said they are reaching out to the PWD as some electrical work is pending. Students have to find accommodation outside the college premises; it is a safety concern for female students as well,” said a student here.

Medicos note that the PWD’s lack of enthusiasm could be because the CRRIs are foreign medical graduates. “We don’t have CRRIs from this hospital yet. All of the current CRRIs are foreign medical graduates (FMGs), and many joined just two weeks ago. The medical college authorities are supposed to provide FMGs with accommodation,” said Dr Karthikeyan, state secretary, Tamil Nadu Medical Students Association.

A hospital staff, on condition of anonymity, said the PWD did not apply to change the Low Tension Construction Tariff power category to Low Tension upon the completion of the hostels, and this has led to power dues, which is delaying the building handover.

Calls to the dean of the medical college remained unanswered.