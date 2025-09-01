DMRC to hire technicians from govt ITI for Metro Rail

CHENNAI: Following the outsourcing of Operations and Maintenance (O&M) for Phase 2 of the Chennai Metro Rail, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will soon hire technicians on fixed-term employment (FTE).

The CMRL had outsourced O&M to the DMRC in April for 12 years, and it can be extended for three years if the performance is satisfactory.

In July, the DMRC had already hired 25 polytechnic graduates on contract for supervisor roles from various government polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu.

As far as O&M (the labour behind keeping Metro Rail operational) is concerned, the CMRL will not hire any permanent staff for phase 2. In fact, the DMRC will take over and hire contract staff from across the country.

To hire technicians, the DMRC had already interviewed candidates at the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Madurai on August 25 and 26, and at ITI in Coimbatore on August 28 and 29. On September 1 and 2, the DMRC has scheduled to conduct interviews at the ITI campus on SIDCO Industrial Estate, Guindy.

Candidates who cleared ITI course from a government institute, with a minimum of 60 per cent marks, have been invited for the interview.

Keeping in line with the Tamil Nadu Government Rules, candidates between 18 and 33 years with usual relaxation for reserved category candidates and 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women have been directed to apply for the technician role.

As per the DMRC notification, selected candidates will be engaged on a contractual basis with a monthly pay of Rs 26,330, with no claim of regularisation in the future.

However, employee medical insurance and employee compensation insurance policy shall be provided separately.

It must be noted that DMRC slated a monthly salary of Rs 26,660 sans Dearness Allowance (DA) for supervisors who have completed a diploma from government polytechnic colleges.