DMRC to hire more staff for Chennai Metro Rail phase II

CHENNAI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited is hiring staff for the 12-year contract of Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of the Chennai Metro phase II, based on Post Retirement Contractual Engagement (PRCE) and Fixed Term Contractual Engagement (FTCE) models in various capacities.
The engagement on PRCE shall be initially for a period of one year, while the engagement on FTCE basis shall be for a period of three years. The terms may be extended further, subject to the requirement of DMRC.
Besides this, DMRC will also hire staff on a deputation basis, for which the normal tenure is set at five years, with an extension to seven years.
As far as the age limit, candidates must be between 55 and 62 years for PRCE, while for FTCE, the candidate must be a maximum of 40 years and for the role of deputation, the candidate must be a maximum of 55 years. The last date to apply for the role is February 14 (Saturday).
In the first phase of hiring for O&M from June 2025, DMRC interviewed candidates for the supervisor roles from the government polytechnic colleges and hired 25 candidates on Fixed Term Employment (FTE).
Subsequently, DMRC in August last year interviewed technicians on FTE for O&M of the Chennai Metro Rail phase II. Apart from this, in March 2025, DMRC invited Delhi Metro officials to work for CMRL.
Though reports alleged that vital Tamil Nadu reservation and language policies are being bypassed, DMRC, however, hired candidates for the supervisor and technician positions following the necessary clauses.