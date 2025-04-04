DMRC invites Delhi Metro officials to work for CMRL phase 2

CHENNAI: After the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) issued the letter of acceptance (LOA) to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday for taking over operations and maintenance (O&M), DMRC has called the existing Delhi Metro officials to apply for different posts in various departments in CMRL phase 2.

Meanwhile, CMRL has outsourced the entire O&M skipping the two significant clauses – mandatory Tamil proficiency test and TN Reservation Policy – by deciding to privatise.

DMRC, which is a joint venture of the Union government and Delhi government, invited applications from DMRC officials of the various departments for O&M work in Chennai phase 2. As per the notification, applications were called-in before April 2, the same day CMRL issued the letter to DMRC in Chennai.

Applications were called-in for the role of deputy general manager, manager, assistant manager, senior supervisor and supervisor for three major departments, including overseeing finance, rolling stock, civil and track, operation among other sub-units. As per the agreement, DMRC will take over operations at a cost of Rs 5,870 crore of all 3 corridors in phase 2, stations, depots, management of the operation control centre (OCC), depot control centre, running of trains and all Metro systems and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, DMRC is also overseeing line 3 of the Mumbai Metro from May 2023 under a contract for 10 years.

However, CMRL’s decision to handover O&M to DMRC has drawn flak from various quarters raising concerns like decline in quality of service and depriving Tamil people of employment opportunities. Several stakeholders have urged the DMK government to intervene and revoke the LOA.

Currently, CMRL phase I comprises 300 permanent staff and about 2,000 contract workers. Though the permanent staff were employed through the TN reservation policy and clearing the mandatory Tamil proficiency test, the department skipped the process to employ contract workers. Currently, train operators, among other vital positions too, have been filled through contract and as per sources within the department, during the Intelligence Bureau (IB) audit in May 2024, it was urged to conduct a background check of prospective candidates.

CMRL and DMRC have entered into a gross-cost contract for O&M. Meaning, CMRL is entitled to the revenue generated. But, regardless of profit and loss for the contract (DMRC in this case), CMRL is bound to make settlements to the former on the amount agreed upon.

Speaking to DT Next, a well-informed source in the government said, “Inside of outsourcing and paying DMRC, it’s wiser to employ staff in permanent positions instead. Also, employing regular staff will instill accountability and ownership, which might be lacking with contract staff.”

Furthermore, Dayanand Krishnan, GIS expert and transportation activist, expressed that outsourcing O&M for phase 2 will lead to CMRL losing its independence in the operations department. He added: “When DMRC can run the O&M with around 13,900 staff as per annual report 2023, why CMRL is not considering running O&M?”