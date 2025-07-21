DMK youth wing key to defeating fascism: Udhay

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday issued a call to action, urging the youth of Tamil Nadu to rise in defence of the state’s soil, language, and dignity, and to “crush fascism” as part of the larger Dravidian movement led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

In a social media post commemorating the 46th anniversary of the DMK youth wing, Udhayanidhi said, “Our youth wing, which was born in Jhansi Rani Park, Madurai, under the guidance of Muthamizh Aringnar Kalaignar, is the brave army formed by our leader Stalin. We are committed to politicising and preparing the next generation to carry forward the legacy of social justice and progress.” Describing the youth wing as the “nursery of the party,” he emphasised its role in shaping future leaders and strengthening the movement’s ideological foundations.

“We will enter the battlefield to fulfil the leader’s directive. Tamil Nadu will win,” Udhayanidhi asserted