DMK suspends Chennai Corporation councillor over extortion charges

CHENNAI: A Greater Chennai Corporation councillor, who allegedly tried to extort money from a contractor, was suspended from the party.

According to a Thanthi TV report, A Stalin, the councillor who faced action, is also the DMK secretary for the 144th ward in Maduravoyal north area, which is part of the party’s Chennai South district.

DMK general secretary issued the order suspending him from the primary membership and all party posts after receiving complaints that councillor A Stalin tried to extort Rs 10 lakh from a contractor who had taken up drinking water and sewer line projects. He even threatened the contractor if the latter failed to pay up the bribe.

After a complaint was filed and matter reached the higher ups, Duraimurugan issued the suspension order, the report said.