DMK MLA urges TN govt to rename Wimco Nagar Metro station after former CM Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: Emphasising the need for better transport infrastructure in North Chennai, DMK MLA of Tiruvottiyur, KP Shankar, on Wednesday urged the State government to rename the Wimco Nagar Metro station after former CM Karunanidhi.

“Furthermore, for the benefit of North Chennai residents, the Metro line must be connected between Madhavaram and Wimco Nagar for seamless connectivity across the region. Extend the Wimco Nagar Metro line to Ennore to significantly benefit thousands of commuters, particularly those employed in industrial sectors along the Ennore corridor.”

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Rama Karumanikam from Tiruvadanai sought the personal intervention of CM Stalin to address concerns around the crop insurance scheme.

“Many farmers are hesitant to enrol due to systemic inefficiencies. Unless a viable solution is found, farmers will continue to avoid this scheme. The state must work towards a full-fledged implementation that guarantees real benefits to farmers,” he opined.