DJ, associates held for possession of 23 grams of cocaine in Chennai

CHENNAI: A special police team arrested four youths, including a disc jockey (DJ), for alleged possession of 23 grams of cocaine and four grams of methamphetamine.

St Thomas Mount Deputy Commissioner of Police’s special team received a tip-off and secured the DJ, Pradeep (27). Based on his inputs, police found that he sourced the drugs along with his friends from another group in north Chennai and sold them to college students and IT employees.

Based on the information provided by Pradeep, police arrested his associates, Gokula Krishnan (23) of Adambakkam, Ashwin (24) of Velachery and Shabudeen (23) of Villivakkam.

The arrested persons were handed over to the Madipakkam police.