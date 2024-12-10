Begin typing your search...

    Dispute over thickness of dosa at restaurant in Anna Nagar; Owner injured

    The customer questioned the restaurant owner about the dosa being thing while being served and demanded a thicker version of the dish.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 Dec 2024 2:40 PM IST
    Dispute over thickness of dosa at restaurant in Anna Nagar; Owner injured
    Incident spot hotel (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: A dispute over the thickness of a dosa escalated into chaos at a local restaurant situated in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

    According to a Thanthi TV report , the customer questioned the restaurant owner about the dosa being thing while being served and demanded a thicker version of the dish.

    In an unexpected turn, the customer got angry during his conversation and slapped the restaurant owner.

    The owner was injured with bleeding, and filed a complaint at the local police station.

    Anna nagarDosaChennai Hotel
    Online Desk

