Dispute over thickness of dosa at restaurant in Anna Nagar; Owner injured

CHENNAI: A dispute over the thickness of a dosa escalated into chaos at a local restaurant situated in Anna Nagar, Chennai.

According to a Thanthi TV report , the customer questioned the restaurant owner about the dosa being thing while being served and demanded a thicker version of the dish.

In an unexpected turn, the customer got angry during his conversation and slapped the restaurant owner.

The owner was injured with bleeding, and filed a complaint at the local police station.