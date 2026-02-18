Dismissed from work, Jail time for Pilfering at Rice godown: Man kidnaps former employer for ransom

CHENNAI: Chennai Police on Tuesday rescued a rice godown owner who was kidnapped for Rs 2 lakh ransom by his former employee and his associates near Royapuram.
Police arrested three persons in connection with the kidnapping. The victim, S Anandkumar (38), a resident of Thanikachalam street in Old Washermanpet runs a rice godown in Royapuram.
On Monday night, Anandkumar was riding his two wheeler home after work when he got intercepted by an autorickshaw in the Stanley hospital subway.
The occupants in the auto assaulted Anandkumar and bundled him into the auto and fled he scene. Meanwhile, Anandkumar's wife who was waiting for him at home tried reaching his phone and since it was switched off, she reached out to his friends.
The kidnappers called one of Anandkumar's friends and demanded Rs 2 lakh ransom to release the man. The friend informed Anandkumar's wife who approached the police.
The family members agreed to give the ransom, on instructions of the police and eventually after ascertaining the location of the kidnappers, a police team rounded them up and rescued Anandkumar.
Police arrested three persons - R Dhanasekar (31) of Korukkupet, S Raja (26) of Ennore and V Yesudas (32) of Royapuram. One of their associates managed to flee, police said.
Police said, Dhanasekar is a history sheeter and was masterminded the kidnapping. He was employed at Anandkumar's godown and was caught pilfering rice sacks after which Anandkumar dismissed him and filed a police complaint against him. Dhanasekar was arrested and spent a few days in jail in the case, police sources said.
The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.