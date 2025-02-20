Discover the power of language in art at LangFest 2025

CHENNAI: LangFest, one of the most highly anticipated events, dedicated to exploring the relationship between language and art, will be held from February 21 to 23 at DakshinaChitra Museum. This year’s theme, Art, Artists, and Language, offers an enriching experience with engaging interdisciplinary discussions, performances, and creative collaborations.

LangFest 2025 will feature diverse events designed to inspire conversation and creativity, including thought-provoking panels, live performances, and an interactive film festival. Whether you’re a professional in the creative field, an art enthusiast, or simply curious about the deep connection between language and art, LangFest has something for everyone.

Building on K.G. Subramanyan’s concept of ‘Art Language and Visual Culture’, LangFest 2025 will delve into ‘Art Language’ as a layered structure of visual creativity. Subramanyan described each artistic form – whether simple or complex – as possessing its own unique expressive and experiential potential, contributing to the richness of our cultural landscape.

For this edition, the speakers will define ‘language’ in its broadest sense, extending beyond speech to include the various languages found in visual art, dance, music, film, and theatre. LangFest 2025 will provide a platform for diverse voices to reflect on how these forms of language shape the artistic expressions that contribute to our cultural narrative.