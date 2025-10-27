Discharge from Poondi reservoir stepped up

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rainfall and increased inflow into the Poondi reservoir, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has increased the discharge to 7,000 cusecs from Monday and has issued an advisory, urging caution for villages and low-lying areas on both sides of the Kosasthalaiyar.

Poondi Lake, officially known as the Poondi Sathyamoorthy Sagar Reservoir, is located in Tiruvallur and is a key drinking water source for Chennai. It has a full capacity of 3,231 million cubic feet (MCF) at a depth of 35 feet.

Currently, the reservoir is receiving a significant inflow of 5,640 cusecs from various sources, including the Kesavaram Dam, Ilupair Dam, Poondi Inflow Canal, Kandaleru Canal, and its own catchment area. As of Monday, the reservoir’s water level was 33.30 feet, holding 2,609 MCF.

Furthermore, due to water released from Ammapalli and more rainfall, the reservoir’s level had already risen to 33 feet. As a precaution, surplus water was released at a rate of 2,000 cusecs starting from 8 pm on Sunday.

Given the continued high inflow, the decision was made to increase the discharge to 4,000 cusecs from 8 am on Monday.

Following the release of surplus water from Poondi lake on Monday, there was flooding in Kosasthalaiyar. As a result, more than 30 houses across five streets in the low-lying areas of Sadyankuppam were affected. Consequently, over 40 people were temporarily housed in nearby relief camps.

Corporation officials, Manali Zone Committee chairman and councillor provided them with food and relief assistance. Additionally, a medical camp was held in the area.



Caution to residents in the following areas:

· Nambakkam, Krishnapuram, Othappai, Neyveli, Eraiyur, Bheemanthoppu, Korakkanthandalam, Somadevanpattu, Meiyur, Velliyur, Thamaraipakkam, Athur, Pandikkavanoor, Jaganathapuram, Pudukkuppam, Kannipalayam, Vannipakkam, Asuvanpalayam, Madiyur, Seemavaram, Vellivayalsavadi, Nappalayam, Edayansavadi, Manali, Manali New Town, Sadaiyanguppam

· Low-lying areas on both sides of the Kosasthalaiyar, including Ennore