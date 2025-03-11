Director Shankar gets relief as Madras HC issues injunction halting ED proceedings

CHENNAI: Popular movie maker S Shankar got relief as the Madras High Court issued an interim injunction staying the proceedings of the Directorate of Enforcement(ED) which provisionally attached his properties worth over Rs.10 crore.

A division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Justice N Senthilkumar heard the petition moved by Shankar seeking quash the Enforcement Case Information Register( ECIR) attaching his properties to the tune of Rs.10.11 crore and challenging further proceedings.

Senior counsel PS Raman appeared for the movie director contended that the ED attached his client's property even though the High Court has already stayed a criminal proceedings in favour of Shankar related to this case.

After the submission the bench issued order granting interim stay to the proceedings of ED attachment and issued notice to the agency returnable by April 21 and adjourned the matter.

A Tamil writer Aarur Tamilnandan initiated criminal and civil proceedings against Shankar alleging that the director had stolen his story and made a film Enthiran starting Rajinikanth and marked huge success.

Shankar moved a petition in HC seeking to quash the private complaint lodged by Aarur Tamilnandan which was pending in the Egmore magistrate court. The HC after hearing Shankar issued order staying all the proceedings pending before the magistrate court.

At this juncture, on February 11, the ED issued provisional attachment order against Shankar attaching his properties worth of Rs. 10.11 crore, under the prevention of money laundering act, based on the complaint given by Aarur Tamilnandan.

