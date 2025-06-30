Dilapidated Ayanavaram bus terminus rankles users

CHENNAI: Ayanavaram bus depot, which also serves as a terminus, remains in a state of neglect, marred by poor sanitation, depleted infrastructure, and lack of basic amenities.

Despite regular footfall, the terminus functions more as an unauthorised parking space for private vehicles and as a shelter for the urban homeless.

To top that, drinking water is unavailable, and the absence of restrooms has led to scenes of open urination in and around the depot. “Public restroom is just opposite the terminus, and most people who come here use that. But the passenger platform has always been poor in terms of sanitation,” said Deena, who runs a tea shop across the road.

Passengers too expressed frustration. “Thankfully, there’s less waiting time on Sundays. But on weekdays, the bus frequency is low and there’s barely any place to sit,” said Sathyan, a commuter.

The terminus has only eight individual chairs, some of which are damaged. The issue seems to be the same with the bus depot. A bus conductor lamented: “Amenities for us are in the same state at almost all depots and termini. Nothing is properly maintained.”

The depot-cum-terminus, which also houses a Regional Transport Office (RTO) adjacent, was earmarked for modernisation last year. The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), in collaboration with MTC and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and several other departments had announced plans to redevelop the Ayanavaram depot along with several others. It was supposed to serve as a modernised hub with commercial development and better integration with Phase-2 of the Metro, Corridor-3 linking Madhavaram and Siruseri SIPCOT.

However, while the project is on the pipeline, it cannot be a reason for disregarding even basic sanitation and civic amenities for the passengers. Attempts by this reporter to reach out to MTC officials turned futile.