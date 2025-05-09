Digital arrest scam: Puducherry couple held for defrauding techie of Rs 29.9 lakh in Chennai

CHENNAI: A couple from Puducherry was arrested by the city police for duping a city resident, an IT professional of over Rs 29.9 lakh through a digital arrest scam.

Digital arrest involves scammers impersonating law enforcement officers, typically from the CBI, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and Mumbai Police among others calling potential targets and fabricating a scenario to instill fear and create panic in the minds of the targeted person.

The victim in this case, Mallikarajun of Chennai, received a phone call alleging that his Aadhaar was linked to a case involving illegal substances. The call was then transferred to another fraudster impersonating a Mumbai Cyber Crime officer, who claimed Rs 29.9 lakh had been illegally credited to the victim's bank account. Under false threats of arrest, the victim lost Rs 29.9 lakhs to the fraudsters.

Following a complaint, CCB's Cyber Crime wing, through the digital trail, arrested Shalini (34), and her husband Thyagu (41) two days ago. The probe revealed that they operated several bank accounts.

“Once the fraudulent money obtained from victims of cyber scams were deposited into their bank accounts, it was immediately withdrawn and shared among themselves and other accomplices involved in the fraud,” an official release stated.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.